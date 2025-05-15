Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Muthoot Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India Ltd, NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 May 2025.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd, NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 May 2025.

Muthoot Finance Ltd lost 6.86% to Rs 2107.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20704 shares in the past one month.

 

Hitachi Energy India Ltd crashed 6.32% to Rs 15688.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5120 shares in the past one month.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd tumbled 6.29% to Rs 349.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18360 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13645 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump tells Apple's Tim Cook not to manufacture iPhones in India

Markets, Indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 1,200 pts at 82,500; Nifty above 25,000; auto, bank, financials rally

knee pain, joint pain

Why many 30-year-olds already have knee damage, even without symptoms

share market, stock market

Prism Johnson share price zooms 10% on Q4 numbers; check details here

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s teased in new green hue ahead of India launch: Take a look

Piramal Pharma Ltd pared 4.57% to Rs 209. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd plummeted 4.45% to Rs 380.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34769 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Apar Inds spurts as Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 51/share

Apar Inds spurts as Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 51/share

Persistent Systems tumbles as key US client faces criminal probe

Persistent Systems tumbles as key US client faces criminal probe

ITC Hotels registers 20% YoY increase in Q4 PAT

ITC Hotels registers 20% YoY increase in Q4 PAT

Wendt India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wendt India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shree Renuka Sugars gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 92 crore in Q4

Shree Renuka Sugars gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 92 crore in Q4

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon