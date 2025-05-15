Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wendt India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wendt India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Modern Threads (I) Ltd, Muthoot Capital Services Ltd, Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd and Coastal Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 May 2025.

Wendt India Ltd tumbled 14.21% to Rs 8980.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7032 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70 shares in the past one month.

 

Modern Threads (I) Ltd crashed 8.09% to Rs 41.33. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 880 shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd lost 7.99% to Rs 269.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17298 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4484 shares in the past one month.

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd slipped 7.56% to Rs 89.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30242 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd fell 7.45% to Rs 37. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34185 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7137 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 15 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

