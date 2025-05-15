Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems tumbles as key US client faces criminal probe

Persistent Systems tumbles as key US client faces criminal probe

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Persistent Systems fell 1.62% to Rs 5667.15, following reports that its key client UnitedHealth Group is under a criminal investigation for potential Medicare fraud.

According to the media reports, the U.S. Department of Justices healthcare fraud unit is investigating UnitedHealth's Medicare Advantage business practices. UnitedHealth has responded by affirming its confidence in the integrity of the program.

UnitedHealth is reportedly among Persistent Systems top five clients, reportedly accounting for an "over $100 million" business relationship. However, the exact revenue exposure of Persistent Systems to UnitedHealth remains unclear.

The news comes on the heels of additional turbulence at UnitedHealth. On Tuesday (13 May), the company announced that CEO Andrew Witty would step down for personal reasons. Chairman Stephen Hemsley, who previously served as CEO from 2006 to 2017, has returned to the role, effective immediately. Witty will stay on as a senior adviser.

 

UnitedHealth cut its 2025 forecast last month following its first quarterly earnings miss in more than a decade. On Tuesday (13 May) the company withdrew that financial forecast entirely, saying that medical costs from new Medicare Advantage members were higher than expected.

UnitedHealth, which serves over 50 million Americans, is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans, with more than 8 million enrollees. It also operates a major pharmacy benefit manager and the Optum healthcare services division.

Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering digital engineering and enterprise modernization to businesses across industries. Its net profit advanced 6.1% to Rs 395.76 crore on a 5.87% increase in revenue to Rs 3,242.11 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25. However, on a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit gained 25.51% on a 25.15% increase in revenue in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITC Hotels registers 20% YoY increase in Q4 PAT

ITC Hotels registers 20% YoY increase in Q4 PAT

Wendt India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wendt India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shree Renuka Sugars gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 92 crore in Q4

Shree Renuka Sugars gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 92 crore in Q4

Volumes jump at eClerx Services Ltd counter

Volumes jump at eClerx Services Ltd counter

Zuari Agro drops after Q4 PAT slumps 74% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Zuari Agro drops after Q4 PAT slumps 74% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon