Shree Renuka Sugars gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 92 crore in Q4

Shree Renuka Sugars gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 92 crore in Q4

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Shree Renuka Sugars rallied 3.66% to Rs 31.74 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 91.60 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 111.70 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations fell 21.66% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,713 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

The firm reported a profit before tax of Rs 90.90 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a significant turnaround from the pre-tax loss of Rs 44.10 crore in the same quarter last year.

On the segmental front, revenue from sugar milling stood at Rs 1,085.6 crore (up 28.96% YoY), while revenue from sugar refining was Rs 1,663.6 crore (down 34.26% YoY). Distillery revenue came in at Rs 419 crore (up 267.22% YoY), revenue from co-generation was Rs 186.7 crore (down 9.93% YoY), and revenue from engineering stood at Rs 15.8 crore (down 61.17% YoY). Trading revenue was Rs 0.4 crore, sharply lower than Rs 139.7 crore reported in the same period last year.

 

The companys ethanol production was up by 2%, and sales rose by 13%. Cane crushed was lower by 17% due to poor crop yields in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Refinery sales for the year stood at 14.25 lakh MT.

On a full-year basis, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 299.80 crore in FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 627.20 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,589.10 crore, registering a de-growth of 6.28% YoY.

The companys EBITDA for the year increased by 1.52%, rising to Rs 767.5 crore from Rs 756 crore in the previous year.

Shree Renuka Sugars is one of the leading sugar manufacturers in India with a track record of over 25 years. Its operations are integrated, encompassing crushing of cane, refining of raw sugar, ethanol production and power generation.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

