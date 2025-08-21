Muthoot Housing Finance Co standalone net profit rises 70.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.12% to Rs 116.54 croreNet profit of Muthoot Housing Finance Co rose 70.13% to Rs 14.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.12% to Rs 116.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales116.5486.89 34 OPM %66.1065.81 -PBDT21.8512.89 70 PBT19.7111.58 70 NP14.758.67 70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content