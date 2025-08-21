Tamilnadu Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 25.09 croreNet profit of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 25.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25.0920.95 20 OPM %1.201.53 -PBDT0.160.17 -6 PBT0.050.10 -50 NP0.050.10 -50
