Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Finance standalone net profit declines 10.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Godrej Finance standalone net profit declines 10.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 76.82% to Rs 319.46 crore

Net profit of Godrej Finance declined 10.25% to Rs 9.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 76.82% to Rs 319.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 180.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales319.46180.67 77 OPM %57.8354.15 -PBDT26.2715.54 69 PBT19.0210.63 79 NP9.5410.63 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Picturehouse Media reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Picturehouse Media reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 130.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 130.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 222.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 222.83% in the June 2025 quarter

OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 25.29% in the June 2025 quarter

OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 25.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon