Godrej Finance standalone net profit declines 10.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 76.82% to Rs 319.46 croreNet profit of Godrej Finance declined 10.25% to Rs 9.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 76.82% to Rs 319.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 180.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales319.46180.67 77 OPM %57.8354.15 -PBDT26.2715.54 69 PBT19.0210.63 79 NP9.5410.63 -10
