Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 39.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.87% to Rs 1356.68 croreNet profit of Hinduja Leyland Finance rose 39.22% to Rs 89.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.87% to Rs 1356.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 998.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1356.68998.50 36 OPM %67.4473.12 -PBDT143.14106.98 34 PBT120.9090.98 33 NP89.3464.17 39
