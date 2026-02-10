Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit rises 1543.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.45% to Rs 602.81 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Microfin rose 1543.16% to Rs 62.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.45% to Rs 602.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 680.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.602.81680.7849.5737.1179.5416.0069.105.0662.443.80

