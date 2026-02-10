Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit rises 6.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.20% to Rs 206.44 crore

Net profit of Supriya Lifescience rose 6.20% to Rs 49.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 206.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 185.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.206.44185.6534.9235.5274.2067.5467.3862.5849.6846.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News