Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit rises 18.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Muthoot Microfin rose 18.33% to Rs 113.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.25% to Rs 637.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 478.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.637.88478.7061.2268.69156.73135.95146.55128.02113.2295.68