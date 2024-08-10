Kalyani Forge standalone net profit declines 66.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.40% to Rs 56.74 croreNet profit of Kalyani Forge declined 66.02% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 56.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales56.7459.35 -4 OPM %6.718.61 -PBDT3.224.22 -24 PBT1.381.69 -18 NP0.351.03 -66
