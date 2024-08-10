Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

S & T Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore
Net Loss of S & T Corporation reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.040 0 OPM %-225.000 -PBDT-0.07-0.05 -40 PBT-0.07-0.05 -40 NP-0.07-0.05 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rs 10,100 premium tatkal ticket fee for B'luru-Kolkata train shocks public

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to visit landslide-hit areas of Wayanad today, to review relief operations

President Murmu arrives in Timor-Leste to strengthen bilateral ties

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 69,260, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 81,400

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 70,100, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 83,100

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon