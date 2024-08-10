Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 275.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 99.10% to Rs 50.75 croreNet profit of Frontier Springs rose 275.27% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 99.10% to Rs 50.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales50.7525.49 99 OPM %19.2113.65 -PBDT10.363.47 199 PBT9.412.59 263 NP6.981.86 275
