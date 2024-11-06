Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR crashes beyond 84.30 per US dollar

INR crashes beyond 84.30 per US dollar

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Indian Rupee slumped today as a slide above 84 per US dollar mark extended following heavy surge in the US dollar index. Dollar index spiked to 105 mark, hitting highest in four months as preliminary numbers showed Republican candidate Donald Trump winning the presidential race. INR recorded one of the worst daily outings and lost 22 paise to test a record low of 84.31 per US dollar. Meanwhile, local equities spiked on firm global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 901.50 points or 1.13% to 80,378.13. The Nifty 50 index jumped 270.75 points or 1.12% to 24,484.05.

Rupee has been hit recently on worries over overseas investment flows. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,569.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,030.96 crore in the Indian equity market on 5 November 2024, latest data showed. According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 10493.30 crore (so far) in the secondary market during November 2024. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 1,13,858.81 crore in October 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

steel

Jindal Steel and Power Q2 results: Net profit falls 38% to Rs 860 crore

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

LIVE: Cabinet approves PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme to provide financial support to meritorious students

SBI Chairman C S Setty at Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024

BFSI summit LIVE: Mobilising deposits critical for existence of private banks, say bankers

SAP's Executive and Supervisory Boards in Bengaluru this week: reinforcing commitment to India, and shaping strategies for a future-ready economy

India fastest growing market and will be the largest market for SAP: CEO

Donald Trump, Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump

Donald Trump to keep focus on illegal immigration, Quad, say experts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Donald Trump's Victory Speech HighlightsBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon