Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet approves PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme to provide financial support to meritorious students

Cabinet approves PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme to provide financial support to meritorious students

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister has approved PM Vidyalaxmi, a new Central Sector scheme that seeks to provide financial support to meritorious students so that financial constraints do not prevent anyone from pursuing higher studies. PM Vidyalaxmi is another key initiative stemming out of the National Education Policy, 2020, which had recommended that financial assistance should be made available to meritorious students through various measures in both public and private HEIs. Under the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme, any student who gets admission in quality Higher Education Institution (QHEIs) will be eligible to get collateral free, guarantor free loan from banks and financial institutions to cover full amount of tuition fees and other expenses related to the course. The scheme will be administered through a simple, transparent and student-friendly system that will be inter-operable and entirely digital.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Fixed Deposit, FD

YES Bank offers up to 8.25% interest rate on fixed deposits below Rs 3 cr

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

CBI probe initiated against Rahul Gandhi citizenship issue, Delhi HC told

BSFI Summit

BFSI Summit: 'No hurry'- Small finance bank experts weigh on 'going big'

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Kamala Harris: First woman V-P who fails to score big first in US politics

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Congress congratulates Trump, Rahul wishes him success in second term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Donald Trump's Victory Speech HighlightsBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon