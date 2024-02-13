Sensex (    %)
                        
N G Industries standalone net profit declines 63.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 2.95% to Rs 3.95 crore
Net profit of N G Industries declined 63.25% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.95% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.954.07 -3 OPM %10.1312.04 -PBDT0.661.59 -58 PBT0.481.46 -67 NP0.431.17 -63
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

