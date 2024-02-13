N G Industries standalone net profit declines 63.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 2.95% to Rs 3.95 crore

Net profit of N G Industries declined 63.25% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.95% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3.954.0710.1312.040.661.590.481.460.431.17