N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 386.76% in the June 2025 quarter

N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 386.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 30.31% to Rs 452.14 crore

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries rose 386.76% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.31% to Rs 452.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 346.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales452.14346.98 30 OPM %3.658.03 -PBDT26.7022.04 21 PBT9.825.90 66 NP16.553.40 387

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:55 PM IST


