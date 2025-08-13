Pratik Panels standalone net profit rises 380.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 123.38% to Rs 1.72 croreNet profit of Pratik Panels rose 380.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 123.38% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.720.77 123 OPM %5.23-1.30 -PBDT0.270.05 440 PBT0.270.05 440 NP0.240.05 380
