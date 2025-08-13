Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 35.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.21% to Rs 49.87 croreNet profit of Cubex Tubings rose 35.16% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.21% to Rs 49.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales49.8754.93 -9 OPM %5.802.82 -PBDT1.961.56 26 PBT1.681.22 38 NP1.230.91 35
