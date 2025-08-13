Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 3.10 croreNet profit of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.100 0 OPM %17.420 -PBDT0.540.01 5300 PBT0.540 0 NP0.400 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content