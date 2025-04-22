Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NACL Industries jumps 111% in fifteen days

NACL Industries jumps 111% in fifteen days

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

NACL Industries was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 209.65, extending gains for the fifteenth consecutive trading session.

Shares of NACL Industries surged 110.7% in fifteen trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 99.50 on 26 March 2025.

The counter touched a record high of Rs 209.65 today and has skyrocketed 331.38% from its 52-week low of Rs 48.60 recorded on 26 November 2024.

On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 4.26 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 102.85% as against the Sensex's 4.25% rise.

 

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 211.33% as against a 3.27% drop in Sensex.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 237.33% as against Sensex's 8.9% jump.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 93.147. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 97.55, 79.82, and 69.09, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

NACL Industries is engaged in the business of crop protection and manufactures both technicals (active ingredients) and formulations.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 36.23 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with a net loss of Rs 15.90 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 26.7% YoY to Rs 267.77 crore in Q3 FY25.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

