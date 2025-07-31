Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 1.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.83% to Rs 5.67 croreNet profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services declined 1.71% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.83% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.676.58 -14 OPM %52.3862.31 -PBDT26.6820.38 31 PBT26.4220.11 31 NP11.4811.68 -2
