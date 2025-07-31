Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 22.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 5697.61 croreNet profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 22.44% to Rs 548.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 448.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 5697.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4933.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5697.614933.23 15 OPM %13.3615.24 -PBDT837.98798.09 5 PBT753.52715.85 5 NP548.96448.36 22
