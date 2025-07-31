Nexome Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 252.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 16.70 croreNet profit of Nexome Capital Markets rose 252.78% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 16.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.7015.82 6 OPM %8.56-3.10 -PBDT2.161.36 59 PBT1.971.32 49 NP1.270.36 253
