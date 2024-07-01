Business Standard
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Roto Pumps Ltd, GRP Ltd, Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd and Atul Auto Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 July 2024.
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 290.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 86165 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6469 shares in the past one month.
Roto Pumps Ltd surged 18.08% to Rs 621.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34800 shares in the past one month.
GRP Ltd soared 18.02% to Rs 15224.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 486 shares in the past one month.
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd gained 15.36% to Rs 234. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53644 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40390 shares in the past one month.
Atul Auto Ltd added 13.68% to Rs 713.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33588 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

