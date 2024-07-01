Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sumit Woods hits the roof after being selected for redevelopment project at Borivali

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Sumit Woods was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 78.76 after the company announced that it has been selected as the developer to redevelop the Dattani Trade Center Co-operative Society Premises situated at Borivali, Mumbai.
The aforementioned redevelopment project is located at a prime location on Chandavarkar Road. The project has potential revenue of 450 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The value of the said project is nearly 1.87 times of Sumit Woods market capitalization, which currently stands at Rs 240.09 crore.
Sumit Woods is engaged in the construction of residential and commercial buildings across Mumbai and Goa.
The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.76% to Rs 65.40 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Republicans seeking to be Trump's VP were once his critics with differences

Steve Bannon

Trump ally Steve Bannon to report to federal prison to serve four months

PremiumPaytm

Paytm: Can laggards of H1-2024 script turnaround? Here's what chart say

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

IREDA stock price zooms 6% on strong June quarter business update

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 300 points, Nifty holds 24,100; Media stocks rally up to 6%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon