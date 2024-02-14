NALCO spurts as Q3 PAT climbs 78% YoY to Rs 489 cr

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) surged 10.39% to Rs 156.75 after the company's standalone net profit soared 78.52% to Rs 488.87 crore as against Rs 273.85 crore recorded in Q3 FY23.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 33,46.90 crore in Q3 FY24, up 1.51% from Rs 32,97.19 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 83.17% year on year to RS 668.21 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The companys revenue from chemicals was at Rs 1413.82 crore (up 11.6% YoY) and income from Aluminium stood at Rs 2,326 crore (down 3.91% YoY) during the period under review.

On nine month basis, the companys net profit rose 2.1% to Rs 1,044.12 crore despite of 9.59% decrease in revenue to Rs 9,568.68 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

On production front, NALCO has achieved strong growth with highest ever cumulative metal production of 3,45,086 MT in 9M FY24.

Similarly, on sales front, the company has also achieved highest ever cumulative metal sale of 3,49,419 MT, during the first nine months of the current fiscal.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY24. The record date for the same is fixed on Friday, 23 February 2024.

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) is a schedule A' Navratna CPSE established. It is one of the largest integrated Bauxite-Alumina-Aluminium- Power Complex in the country. At present, Government of India holds 51.28% of paid up equity capital. The company has been operating its captive Panchpatmali Bauxite Mines for the pit head Alumina refinery at Damanjodi, in the District of Koraput in Odisha and Aluminium Smelter & Captive Power Plant at Angul.

