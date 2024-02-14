Japanese stocks slump from 34 year high

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Japanese stocks slumped from a 34-year high after an upsurge in Treasury yields and the yen's rapid fall beyond 150 against the dollar weighed on the sentiments. The benchmark Nikkei225 index lost 0.69% to 37,703.72 while the broader Topix index dipped 1.05% at 2,584.59. The losses in the indices came on the back of heavily negative cues from the US indices in overnight trades. Some profit selling also emerged after massive gains in last session for Japanese stocks. Japanese shares rose today amid thin trades overall. The Nikkei average topped the 38,000 mark for the first time since the asset bubble burst in 1990 before jumping 2.89% to close at 37,963.97. The broader Topix index had also surged 2.12% to 2,612.03 led by tech-related shares.