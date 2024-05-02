Business Standard
Mindspace Business Parks REIT standalone net profit declines 1.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 7.36% to Rs 356.00 crore
Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 1.97% to Rs 288.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 294.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 356.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 331.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.05% to Rs 1161.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1149.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.46% to Rs 1399.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1278.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales356.00331.60 7 1399.501278.50 9 OPM %98.3798.82 -98.7498.64 - PBDT289.10295.10 -2 1162.001150.90 1 PBT289.10295.10 -2 1162.001150.90 1 NP288.90294.70 -2 1161.201149.10 1
First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

