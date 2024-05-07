Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shyam Metalics &amp; Energy commences operations at Ramsarup plant

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Shyam Metalics & Energy announced the commencement of operations at recently acquired Ramsarup plant following its indirect acquisition through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shyam Sel and Power in May 2022.
This operational commencement is expected to create approximately 2000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the thriving industrial belt of Kharagpur, underscoring Shyam Metalics commitment to driving socio-economic development in the region. Through strategic integration and operational excellence, Shyam Metalics is poised to amplify Ramsarup plants' manufacturing capabilities, driving growth and innovation in the steel sector.
Ramsarup plants' boasts advanced infrastructure, including a Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) unit with a production capacity of 1,50,000 Tonnes Per Annum (TPA) complemented by an integrated Captive Power Plant (CPP) unit capable of producing 20 Megawatts (MW) of power.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon