Business Standard
Kore Digital standalone net profit rises 253.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
Sales rise 272.60% to Rs 34.54 crore
Net profit of Kore Digital rose 253.54% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 272.60% to Rs 34.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 256.83% to Rs 11.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 386.65% to Rs 103.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales34.549.27 273 103.5121.27 387 OPM %16.5322.22 -14.9822.33 - PBDT7.132.01 255 16.744.57 266 PBT6.931.86 273 16.304.32 277 NP4.491.27 254 11.493.22 257
First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

