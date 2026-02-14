Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.38% to Rs 3.34 crore

Net profit of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems declined 91.18% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.38% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.343.5317.075.670.575.710.575.710.424.76

