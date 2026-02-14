Multibase India standalone net profit rises 37.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.11% to Rs 13.53 crore

Net profit of Multibase India rose 37.82% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.11% to Rs 13.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13.5317.1528.5313.824.703.504.413.213.282.38

