Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit declines 21.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.29% to Rs 13.27 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings declined 21.42% to Rs 11.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.29% to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13.2714.1698.8798.9413.4617.1613.4617.1611.9615.22

