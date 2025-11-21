Friday, November 21, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Natco Pharma concludes USFDA inspection of its API unit in Chennai

Natco Pharma concludes USFDA inspection of its API unit in Chennai

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

With seven observation under Form 483

Natco Pharma today announced conclusion of US FDA Inspection at its Manali, Chennai, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Unit. The inspection was conducted from 17 - 21 November 2025.

On conclusion of the inspection, the Company received seven observations in the Form-483. The Company believes that the observations are procedural in nature. The Company is confident to address these observations comprehensively.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

