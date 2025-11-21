Friday, November 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triveni Turbine inaugurates Center of Excellence at IISc, Bengaluru

Triveni Turbine inaugurates Center of Excellence at IISc, Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Triveni Turbine has inaugurated the Triveni Turbines Centre of Excellence at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

The new R&D facility marks a significant milestone in advancing energy transition technologies and in turbomachinery research. It aims to develop sustainable, high-efficiency systems that can help industries improve process performance, enhance energy efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions.

Built on a long-standing collaboration between TTL and IISc, the Centre strengthens their shared vision of driving innovation through academiaindustry partnerships. The two institutions have previously collaborated on developing CO₂ heat pump systems, a pioneering initiative in energy efficient industrial solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EaseMyTrip ranks among Top 10 of "Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200"

EaseMyTrip ranks among Top 10 of "Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200"

Godrej Properties acquires 75-acre land parcel in Nagpur

Godrej Properties acquires 75-acre land parcel in Nagpur

TCS partners with TPG to scale Up HyperVault AI data centre business

TCS partners with TPG to scale Up HyperVault AI data centre business

Trident unveils Rs 2,000-cr expansion strategy in Punjab

Trident unveils Rs 2,000-cr expansion strategy in Punjab

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon