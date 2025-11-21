Friday, November 21, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EaseMyTrip ranks among Top 10 of "Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200"

EaseMyTrip ranks among Top 10 of "Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200"

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
EaseMyTrip has been named in the Top 10 of Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200, a prestigious list that recognises organisations with global business potential. This recognition reflects EaseMyTrip's growing influence in the travel-tech space and its focused strategy to build a strong, future-ready business across both domestic and international markets.

DGEMS brings together companies and founders who view opportunities through a global lens. With this year's ethos of Founders Helping Founders, the platform highlights collaborative leadership and cross-market learning. EaseMyTrip's selection underscores its steady expansion beyond India while continuing to strengthen its position in one of the world's fastest-growing travel markets.

 

Over the years, EaseMyTrip has expanded across regions such as Brazil, New Zealand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, and the USA. At the same time, the company continues to deepen its presence in India by enhancing product offerings, expanding partnerships, and investing in technology that improves the travel experience for millions of customers. This balanced approach enables the company to build scale responsibly while leveraging growth across diverse geographies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wall Street Stumbles After Early Rally

Wall Street Stumbles After Early Rally

Nifty slides below 26,100 level; metal shares slide; VIX spurts 13.28%

Nifty slides below 26,100 level; metal shares slide; VIX spurts 13.28%

G E Shipping sells 2005-built medium range tanker 'Jag Pooja' to buyers

G E Shipping sells 2005-built medium range tanker 'Jag Pooja' to buyers

EUR/USD off two-week low after stable Eurozone consumer confidence data

EUR/USD off two-week low after stable Eurozone consumer confidence data

IndiGo approves capital investment of USD 820 million in IndiGo IFSC (WoS)

IndiGo approves capital investment of USD 820 million in IndiGo IFSC (WoS)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon