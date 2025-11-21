EaseMyTrip ranks among Top 10 of "Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200"

DGEMS brings together companies and founders who view opportunities through a global lens. With this year's ethos of Founders Helping Founders, the platform highlights collaborative leadership and cross-market learning. EaseMyTrip's selection underscores its steady expansion beyond India while continuing to strengthen its position in one of the world's fastest-growing travel markets.
Over the years, EaseMyTrip has expanded across regions such as Brazil, New Zealand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, and the USA. At the same time, the company continues to deepen its presence in India by enhancing product offerings, expanding partnerships, and investing in technology that improves the travel experience for millions of customers. This balanced approach enables the company to build scale responsibly while leveraging growth across diverse geographies.
