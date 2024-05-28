Natco Pharma consolidated net profit rises 40.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.98% to Rs 1068.30 croreNet profit of Natco Pharma rose 40.07% to Rs 386.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 275.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 1068.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 897.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 94.09% to Rs 1388.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 715.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.72% to Rs 3998.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2707.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content