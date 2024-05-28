Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit rises 123.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.60% to Rs 94.50 croreNet profit of Pioneer Embroideries rose 123.01% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 94.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.24% to Rs 3.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 334.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 294.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
