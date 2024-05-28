Business Standard
Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit rises 123.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Sales rise 27.60% to Rs 94.50 crore
Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries rose 123.01% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 94.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.24% to Rs 3.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 334.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 294.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales94.5074.06 28 334.33294.89 13 OPM %7.826.29 -6.603.98 - PBDT6.774.02 68 16.7911.23 50 PBT2.801.87 50 4.252.77 53 NP2.521.13 123 3.728.50 -56
First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

