Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit rises 123.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.60% to Rs 94.50 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 56.24% to Rs 3.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 334.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 294.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

