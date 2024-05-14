Natco Pharma Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 990.35, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.12% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.06% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 990.35, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22197.45. The Sensex is at 73040.51, up 0.36%. Natco Pharma Ltd has risen around 0.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18939, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

