Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 3161.55, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.39% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% jump in NIFTY and a 63.57% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The stock is quoting at Rs 3161.55, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22197.45. The Sensex is at 73040.51, up 0.36%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has gained around 8.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9094.8, up 2.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6734 shares today, compared to the daily average of 48443 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

