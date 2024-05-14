NMDC Ltd gains for third straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 264.5, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 147.78% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% jump in NIFTY and a 63.57% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 264.5, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22197.45. The Sensex is at 73040.51, up 0.36%. NMDC Ltd has gained around 9.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9094.8, up 2.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 166.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 265.65, up 3.25% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 147.78% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% jump in NIFTY and a 63.57% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 12.98 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

