Natco Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1523, down 1.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.85% in last one year as compared to a 27.59% rally in NIFTY and a 47.81% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Natco Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1523, down 1.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25392.05. The Sensex is at 83172.83, up 0.27%.Natco Pharma Ltd has added around 5.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23025.2, down 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.78 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 17.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

