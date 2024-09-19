Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 325.9, down 3.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 84.88% in last one year as compared to a 27.59% rally in NIFTY and a 54.06% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 325.9, down 3.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25392.05. The Sensex is at 83172.83, up 0.27%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has eased around 6.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42350.7, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.43 lakh shares in last one month.