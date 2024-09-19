Indian Oil Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 164.2, down 2.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 78.77% in last one year as compared to a 27.59% rally in NIFTY and a 54.06% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 164.2, down 2.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25392.05. The Sensex is at 83172.83, up 0.27%.Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has eased around 4.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42350.7, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 140.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 179.35 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 164.86, down 2.25% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd jumped 78.77% in last one year as compared to a 27.59% rally in NIFTY and a 54.06% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 8.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content