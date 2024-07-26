Natco Pharma Ltd soars 0.97%, up for fifth straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1336.7, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.25% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.88% spurt in the Nifty Pharma. Natco Pharma Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1336.7, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.28% on the day, quoting at 24718.65. The Sensex is at 80971.98, up 1.16%. Natco Pharma Ltd has risen around 16.11% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21105.5, up 1.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.15 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News