J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1882, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.3% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% gain in NIFTY and a 43.88% gain in the Nifty Pharma. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.28% on the day, quoting at 24718.65. The Sensex is at 80971.98, up 1.16%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 11.91% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21105.5, up 1.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33770 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 53.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

