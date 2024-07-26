HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 3.2%, gains for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 705, up 3.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.42% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% jump in NIFTY and a 13.9% jump in the Nifty Financial Services. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 705, up 3.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.28% on the day, quoting at 24718.65. The Sensex is at 80961.76, up 1.15%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 18.84% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23049.5, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 55.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 708.2, up 3.23% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 6.42% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% jump in NIFTY and a 13.9% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 90.19 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News