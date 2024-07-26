Biocon Ltd spurts 3.48%, gains for five straight sessions

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 374.45, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.21% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% gain in NIFTY and a 43.88% gain in the Nifty Pharma. Biocon Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 374.45, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.28% on the day, quoting at 24718.65. The Sensex is at 80971.98, up 1.16%. Biocon Ltd has added around 8.18% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21105.5, up 1.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 375.6, up 3.09% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 46.21% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% gain in NIFTY and a 43.88% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 411.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News